Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,187.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

