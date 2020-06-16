Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $155.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

