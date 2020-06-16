Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55.

