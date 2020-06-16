Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

