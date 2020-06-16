Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 281 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American States Water by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American States Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

