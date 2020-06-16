Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 381,721 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of Precision Drilling worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

