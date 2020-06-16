Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 73,788 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 767,317 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in China Mobile by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Mobile by 165.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after buying an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in China Mobile by 212.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after buying an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CHL opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

