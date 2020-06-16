Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of CRH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.02. Crh Plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

