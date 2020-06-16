FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.73. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 37,409,600 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.08.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

