Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings PLC (LON:FCH) were up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.90 ($0.99), approximately 145,037 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.88).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.07.

Funding Circle Company Profile (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.