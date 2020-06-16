FY2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Reduced by Analyst

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 627,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 806,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 225,376 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian L. Frank bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.