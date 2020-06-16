FY2021 EPS Estimates for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reduced by Analyst

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.18 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

