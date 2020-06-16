GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.22

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and traded as high as $31.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 6,138 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEAGY shares. HSBC raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.