Geller Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

