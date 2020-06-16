GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stake Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $641.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,631 shares of company stock worth $322,204. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.