Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

GNTX opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 487,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gentex by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 237,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

