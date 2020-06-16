GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.85

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.85 and traded as low as $15.00. GETECH Group shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 73,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

GETECH Group (LON:GTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (8.22) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX (11.32) (($0.14)).

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

