Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.62 million, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $121,105. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

