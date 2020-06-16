Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.10.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.