Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goodman Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

GMGSF stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Goodman Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.