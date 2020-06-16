Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.50% of Gossamer Bio worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,850.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

GOSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

