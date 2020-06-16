Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,505,000 after purchasing an additional 686,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $42,769,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.