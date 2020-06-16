Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

