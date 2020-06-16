GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Headlines about GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GTX earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:GTXO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. GTX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get GTX alerts:

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.