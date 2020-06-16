Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

