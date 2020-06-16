H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.14. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 86,353 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.