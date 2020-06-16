Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €38.93 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €38.93 ($43.74) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.55% from the company’s previous close.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €35.49 ($39.88).

HLAG stock opened at €64.40 ($72.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.76. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €31.40 ($35.28) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($209.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

