Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hawkins by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

