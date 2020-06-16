HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.