Head-To-Head Comparison: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NASDAQ:MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -26.05% 10.60% 6.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.61 $19.87 million $0.84 8.81

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd.

Risk and Volatility

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on September 19, 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

