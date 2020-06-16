Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €47.00 ($52.81) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($44.06).

ETR HFG opened at €39.16 ($44.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.87. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €8.00 ($8.99) and a 12 month high of €42.22 ($47.44). The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -631.61.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

