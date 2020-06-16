Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Heroux Devtek earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

