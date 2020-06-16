HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

Media coverage about HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HighCom Global Security earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS HCGS opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get HighCom Global Security alerts:

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.