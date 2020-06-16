Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

HIW stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.