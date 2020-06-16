Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 192.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Highwoods Properties worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 890,218 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

