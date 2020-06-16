HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News stories about HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOWWY opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

