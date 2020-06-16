IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Press coverage about IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IGS Capital Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IGSC stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. IGS Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

