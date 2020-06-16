Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

