Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infinity Energy Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:IFNY opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Infinity Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

