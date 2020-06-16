Informa PLC (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 709.67 ($9.03).

INF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Informa to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 715 ($9.10) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 462.80 ($5.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 629.65.

In other Informa news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

