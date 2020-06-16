Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News stories about Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Information Services earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS IRMTF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17. Information Services has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

