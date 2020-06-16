Insider Buying: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

