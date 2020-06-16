Insider Buying: Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Purchases 15,469 Shares of Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 15,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $144,789.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 14,412 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $110,684.16.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 1,560 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,608.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 15,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRLN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

