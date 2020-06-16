Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Inspro Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Inspro Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $150,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.97. Inspro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get Inspro Technologies alerts:

Inspro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.