Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intelligent Highway Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Intelligent Highway Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Intelligent Highway Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Intelligent Highway Solutions alerts:

About Intelligent Highway Solutions

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc operates as a technology based highway solutions contractor in California. The company focuses on providing labor, materials, and related equipment for corrective and maintenance services for the California state transportation infrastructure. It also installs temperature control systems and associated sensors, as well as engages in the other general electrical contracting works.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Highway Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Highway Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.