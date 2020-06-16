Invesco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,903 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,728% compared to the average daily volume of 323 put options.

IVZ opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,912,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.