Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ameresco (AMRC)

6/12/2020 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $29.00.

6/9/2020 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

5/5/2020 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AMRC stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Ameresco Inc has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $989.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,085 shares of company stock valued at $475,610. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

