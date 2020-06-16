Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 60.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 193.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 473,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 312,228 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 317.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 745,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 567,159 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.