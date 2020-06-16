Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,338 shares of company stock worth $19,246,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after buying an additional 789,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,086,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

