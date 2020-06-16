IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 million. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 15,125 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

